Kevin Michael Earl
Kevin Michael Earl passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 5, 2020 at the age of 49. He is survived by his wife Carrie of 18 years and their beautiful daughters, Aubrie Catherine and Alanna Rose. Kevin will be greatly missed by his parents Jim and Barb DeLacy and Doug and Cathy Duby. He is also survived by his sister Kelly, several cousins, nieces and a nephew. Kevin is predeceased by his grandparents Rosemary and Jerome Lendzion and Herb and Naomi DeLacy and Aunts JoAnn Collins and Karen Duffy. Kevin spent more then 21 years working at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. He started his career as a patient care tech in the Emergency Department, working his way up to become a registered nurse, assistant manager and manager of 8 North in 2017. Kevin took pride in his work and considered the Beaumont community to be his second family. Kevin truly enjoyed spending all of his free time with the 3 loves of his life! If he wasn't cheering Alanna on from the soccer sideline or rocking out at one of Aubrie's gigs, he could be found watching Michigan sports or barbecuing with friends. Kevin was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and friend that had a constant smile on his face. He will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020