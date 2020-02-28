|
|
Kim M. Stephenson
Marysville - Kim Marie Stephenson, 56, of Marysville, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from complications of a long-fought battle with cancer since 2004.
She was born February 24, 1964 in St. Clair to William and the late Phyllis Turner. She married Timothy Stephenson on April 1, 1989 in the Newman Center.
Kim was a 1982 graduate of Port Huron High School. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan-Flint and a Master's degree from Marygrove College. Kim was employed with the Port Huron Area School District and taught at Holland Woods and Kimball Schools. She was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Kim enjoyed knitting, crocheting, traveling, spending time with friends, and walks by the water with her dog Bubba.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy; son, Samuel Stephenson (Laurence Christen); daughter, Sarah (Zachary) Miller and first grandchild due in May; father, William (Dorothy) Turner; brothers, Patrick (Patty) and Richard (Lori) Turner; step-siblings, Linda, Sandy, and Steve; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Turner; a brother, Michael Turner; and beloved cousin, Ann Green.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Reverend Arthur Baranowski will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020