Kimberlee Trembath
Burtchville Twp. - Kimberlee Wedge Trembath, 59, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, she lost the battle with cancer but cancer died with her so it was a draw.
Kim was born December 13, 1959, in Port Huron to James and Lois (Russel) Wedge. She grew up in Marysville, graduating from Marysville High School in 1978. On September 22, 1979, she married Richard (Dick) Trembath of Port Huron. They raised two children; daughter, Stacey, and a son, Jamie. While she loved her life in Michigan, Kim was able to make places like Indiana, North Dakota, and even Saudi Arabia feel like home.
Kim trained as a dental hygienist and in 1997, she became a certified massage therapist, owner of Health and Harmony Massage in Port Huron for over 22 years. In recent years, she enjoyed the creativity of helping out at Christopher Flowers in Port Huron.
Kim's face lit up at the sight of her beloved 'G-boys' and some of her happiest times in recent years were spent with Jaxson, Logan, Jameson, and Jase. She loved to watch hockey, soccer, and baseball and was a well-known sight in the stands at McMorran Arena and Glacier Point, cowbell in hand. Creative in many ways, Kim loved to knit and enjoyed her knitting group at The Raven in downtown Port Huron. She also loved traveling with Dick, visiting the UK and Alaska in recent years, closer to home she looked forward to watching college football with her dad, Jim.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Dick Trembath; her children, Stacey (Will) Casey, and Jamie (Jenni) Trembath; grandsons, Jaxson, Logan, Jameson and Jase; her fur baby, Murphy; her father, James A. Wedge; a brother, Tim (Christine) Wedge, and their children, Parker, Ellie and Greta, and sisters-in-law Pat Schmidt, Joyce Trembeth, and Sue (Bob) Bechtel.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Wedge, and her father-in-law, William Trembath and mother-in-law, Marjorie Trembath.
The family honors the memory of Kim and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, May 3, 2019, beginning at 5 p.m. at the May O'Brien VFW Post located at 3815 Knapp Avenue. Kim's family has asked that you come in sports attire. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Harbour Impact Ministries, 1963 Allen Rd., Kimball, MI 48074 (assistance for those in need).
For information and guest book, visit www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 2, 2019