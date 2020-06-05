Kimberly A. Lavere
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly A. Lavere

Fort Gratiot - 63, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on March 8, 1957, the daughter of Tom and Faye (Carey) King.

Kim liked camping, bowling, canoeing, and she was an avid bowler. She loved being outdoors in the sun with a beer in her hand.

Surviving in addition to her husband Gary of 25 years is her daughter Amanda Nabozny of Florida; grandchildren, Wynter Hays and Quentin Nabozny; Kathy (Jim) Elroy of California and Leo King of California; as well as many nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Nabozny; brother Kevin King; and her father, Tom King.

There are no services scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved