Kimberly A. Lavere
Fort Gratiot - 63, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on March 8, 1957, the daughter of Tom and Faye (Carey) King.
Kim liked camping, bowling, canoeing, and she was an avid bowler. She loved being outdoors in the sun with a beer in her hand.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gary of 25 years is her daughter Amanda Nabozny of Florida; grandchildren, Wynter Hays and Quentin Nabozny; Kathy (Jim) Elroy of California and Leo King of California; as well as many nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Nabozny; brother Kevin King; and her father, Tom King.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Fort Gratiot - 63, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on March 8, 1957, the daughter of Tom and Faye (Carey) King.
Kim liked camping, bowling, canoeing, and she was an avid bowler. She loved being outdoors in the sun with a beer in her hand.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gary of 25 years is her daughter Amanda Nabozny of Florida; grandchildren, Wynter Hays and Quentin Nabozny; Kathy (Jim) Elroy of California and Leo King of California; as well as many nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Nabozny; brother Kevin King; and her father, Tom King.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.