Kimberly D. Munce


1957 - 2020
Kimberly D. Munce Obituary
Kimberly D. Munce

Port Huron Township - Kimberly Dalton Munce, 62, of Port Huron Township, died Friday, January 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, which he fought like a warrior.

He was born December 15, 1957 in Pontiac to the late William and Katie Munce. He married Terry Conrad on April 14, 1979 in Port Huron.

Kimberly was employed at Detroit Edison for 25 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed working on antique clocks, going to antique auctions and flea markets, cooking and baking. He loved his dogs and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and would help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Terry; two sons, Matt Munce and Addison (Sara) Munce; a son-in-law, Dan Wiseman; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Munce; two grandchildren, Baylee Huffman and Dylan Latham; three brothers, Gary (JoAnn) Munce, Barry (Vicki Cutler) Munce, and Cary (Karen) Munce; a sister-in-law, Patti Munce, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Wiseman.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. The Reverend Scott Babin will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
