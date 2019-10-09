|
|
Kirby Smith
Casco Township - 73, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at McLaren Macomb Hospital. He was born in Kalamazoo, March 18, 1946, the son of the late Elmer and Genevieve (Pollard) Smith. His marriage to Christine Conflitti was June 18th, 1982 in Sterling Heights. Kirby was a phenomenal artist and was passionate about sharing art with others. From Kalamazoo to Marquette, he was an educator of art for over 30 years at five high schools, three colleges, and yes, one jail including Cranbrook Schools, Notre Dame Harper Woods, Notre Damn Prep, Pontiac, St. Clair and Wayne State Community College and Macomb County Jail. While teaching at Forest Park High School in Crystal Falls, Kirby took up Football Coaching. Forest Park won two state championships during Smith's coaching career there. After retirement, Notre Dame Prep named an Art Award after Kirby that is given each year to a senior for their outstanding achievements. Kirby also received an award as an outstanding High School teacher for exemplary dedication, friendship and success with his students. Kirby was a parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond. Surviving in addition to his wife Christine of 37 years are a daughter and son-in-law, Amanda (Colin) Battershell; a brother, Ron (Jan) Smith; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding him in death is a sister, Gayle Barclay and a nephew, Forest Smith. The family honors the memory of Kirby and invites you to visit and share memories Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joseph Mallia, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond, at a later date. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019