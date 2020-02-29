|
Kris Elaine Folske
Columbus Twp. - 58, entered eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit.
She was born May 31, 1961, in Mt. Clemens, the daughter of Willy and Suzanne (Smith) Bewersdorff.
On May 12, 1984, Kris married her best friend and the love of her life, Joseph Folske at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Richmond.
Kris was a Richmond High School Class of 1979 graduate, earned an Associates of Science/Medical Lab Technician at Macomb County Community College, Associates of Science/Nursing at St. Clair County Community College and later earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan. Kris worked as a Registered Nurse Case Manager in the emergency room at Lake Huron Medical Center and McLaren Port Huron until she retired in 2016.
Kris' world revolved around her two grandsons, who lovingly referred to her as Mia. Kris loved to travel and spend time up at The Lake. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time working in her flower gardens.
She was a member of Holy Family Parish in Memphis, where she loved to sing in the choir and cantor masses.
Kris is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joe and their children, Kortney Folske and Joseph (Amanda) Folske; her two grandsons, Joseph Ryan and Camden Ronald Folske; her mother, Suzanne Bewersdorff; her sisters, Kim Bewersdorff, Karen (Walter) Winkle and Kelly (Curtis) DiNardo; her mother-in-law, Helen Kaczperski; her sister-in-law, Helane (Bob) Starlin; her brothers-in-law, Peter (Karen) Folske and Edward Folske; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
Kris was preceded in death by her father, Willy Bewersdorff and father-in-law, Robert Kaczperski.
The family honors the memory of Kris and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, March 2, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Parish, Memphis, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joe Mallia, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family"and/or Holy Family Parish choir.
For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020