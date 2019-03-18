Kristi L. Roehl Rycerz



Kimball Township - Kristi Lynn Roehl Rycerz, 45, of Kimball Township, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born June 6, 1973 in Port Huron to Nancy and the late Richard Roehl. She married Richard "Richie" Rycerz on April 7, 2001 in St. Clair.



Kristi was a lifetime resident of Smiths Creek. She owned "Just Like Home" daycare for five years and worked at Tractor Supply in Marysville.



She is survived by her husband Richie; mother, Nancy Roehl; brothers, Daniel (Jackie) Roehl and Michael (Jill) Roehl; step children, Savanna (Ronald) Bentley, Richard, Brandon, and Seairha; grandchildren, Liberty and Ronald Bentley; father in-law, Michael Rycerz, brother-in-laws, Michael and Wally Rycerz; sister-in-law, Diane (Tim) Larson; several nieces and nephews; many aunts and uncles; and her two horses and three dogs. She was preceded in death by her father Richard (Dick) Roehl; and grandparents, Peter and Letha Gross and Charles and Wilhelmina Roehl.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Marysville Funeral Home with a memorial service following at 8:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Memorials may be made to the family.



Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 18, 2019