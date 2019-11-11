Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Krystal Noor Steffes

Krystal Noor Steffes Obituary
Krystal Noor Steffes

Former Port Huron resident Krystal Noor Steffes, 72, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville.

Born in Baltimore to Shirley (nee Dandron) and Frederick Kisbany, Krystal graduated from Port Huron High School in 1964 and attended one year at Michigan State University. She was a long time resident of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. She was employed 28 years with Century 21 Town and Country, Warren office, as its chief accountant and retired to the Lexington area in 2008.

Krystal was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lexington, serving on the vestry as well as their bookkeeper. She also was a member of Blue Star Quilting and served on her high school's reunion committee for many years.

She was a creative hobbyist, always teaching herself different crafts including jewelry making, beading, and most recently, nail art. As well as a big animal lover doting on her dog Patches and her cat Piper.

Krystal is survived by her daughters, Krystin Ciesco (Dave) and Susan Robb (Kevin); sons, John Dohn (CY), Terry Steffes (Mary Jane) and Tim Steffes (Karen); 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She also is survived by her brother, Rick Kisbany.

Krystal was predeceased by her husband, Philip Steffes and parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, December 14, 10:30 am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lexington with a luncheon following at The Double Tree in Port Huron, 800 Harker Street.

Donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 5646 Main Street, Lexington, MI 48450 or Blue Water Hospice Home at vnabwh.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
