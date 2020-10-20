LaDonna M. Schuck
Port Huron - LaDonna May Schuck, 79, of Port Huron, passed Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was born January 14, 1941 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Charles and Stella Sullivan. She married Norman G. Schuck on February 13, 1958 in Port Huron.
LaDonna enjoyed crocheting, genealogy, Bingo, casinos and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman; children, Norman (Martina) Schuck, Mark Alan Schuck, Janet Atkinson, Kathy Schuck and Larry (Irene) Schuck; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Murray) Earl, Nancy (Dave) Scanlon and Sharon (James) Kennedy; brothers, Gary (Denise) Sullivan and Robert (Carrie) Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles, in 2003.
Graveside services were held in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com