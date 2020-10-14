Lance M. Clouse
Port Huron - Lance Marshall Clouse, 48, of Port Huron, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 after a three-month, hard fought battle with colon cancer.
He was born February 26, 1972 in Port Huron to Charles and Yvonne Clouse.
Lance was a loved, admired and respected father, son, brother, nephew and loyal best friend. He was a valued long-time employee of Semco Energy Gas Company, well liked and known for his work ethic, dedication, knowledge and desire to learn new skills.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Clouse; his mom-in-law, Nora Condland; sisters, April and Nicole; brother, Charlie; aunts, Sue and Marie; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ed.
Private family services have taken place.
From all who loved him in life, please honor his memory by helping to raise awareness on how deadly, but preventable, colon cancer can be.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.