Lanina B. Rushton
Sparlingville - Lanina Bernice Rushton, 93, of Sparlingville, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was born May 29, 1926 in Port Huron to the late William and Elizabeth Hunt. She married Oramel Rushton on May 16,1957 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2016.

Lanina worked at Mueller Brass during World War II and then at Power's Diner for 20 years. She was a lifelong resident of Sparlingville, a volunteer at Sparlingville Elementary School for many years, and an avid bowler. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by eight children, Elizabeth Rushton, Marlene Delor, Diane Farrington, Linda (Norwood) Trombley, Debbie Rushton, Oramel "Butch" (Mary) Rushton, Craig Rushton, and Lorrie (Jeremy) Moore; nearly 200 grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Joann (Bill) Green; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Hollis; two brothers, Eldon and Kenneth Hunt; and three sisters, Virginia Davis, Eleanor Ticghon and Marcella Moak.

Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time and masks will be required.

Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging in to the funeral home's website.

A procession to Caswell Cemetery open to friends and family will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Lanina's grandsons.

A public celebration of Lanina's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.




Published in The Times Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
