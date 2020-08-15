1/1
Larry B. Arnold
Larry B. Arnold

Port Huron - Larry Burton Arnold, 81, of Port Huron, died Friday, August 14, 2020.

He was born May 19, 1939 in Lansing to the late Lyle and Vera Arnold. He married Vernita Little in Port Huron.

Mr. Arnold was a supervisor with Domtar prior to retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, VFW Charles Schoor Post #796, Moose Lodge #158 and Blue Water Aerie #3702 FOE. He liked watching old westerns and game shows on TV, enjoyed bowling and golf, and was a fan of the Tigers and Michigan State. He especially loved his dog, George.

He is survived by his wife, Vernita; two children, Dawn (Mike) Mazur and Corey (Maya) Arnold; step-children, Kathy (Jeff) Burns, Donald Warner, Sherrie Warner and Nicole (Jeff) Warner; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Donald Merrick; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy, Lyla and Marilyn.

Private graveside services will be held in Allied Veterans Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
