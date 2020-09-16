1/
Larry Coburn
49, of Macomb, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 11, 2020, at home.

He was born February 23, 1971, in Port Huron, the son of John and Linda (Perry) Coburn.

Larry worked for Mayco Plastics, Sterling Heights, for the last few years. He liked to tinker with electronics and enjoyed cooking and sharing what he made with his friends and family. Larry loved his dog "Chloe" and watching "Law & Order" and "Property Brothers".

Surviving are his parents, Linda and John Mabe of Yale; sister, Shellee Coburn of Port Huron, brother, John Coburn II of Yale; grandmother, Ruby Perry of Yale; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Coburn and grandfather, Walter "Len" Perry.

The family honors the memory of Larry and invites you to visit and share memories Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev.Vernard Long, pastor of C3 Church, Capac, will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".

For more information and Tribute Wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com






Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
