Larry D. Basney Obituary
Larry D. Basney

Port Huron - Larry D. Basney, 73, of Port Huron, died Friday, October 25, 2019.

He was born February 28, 1946 in Detroit to the late Robert and Lucille Basney.

Larry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Allied Veterans Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
