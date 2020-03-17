|
Larry E. Simons
St. Clair - Larry Edward Simons, 72, lifelong resident of St. Clair, entered the gates of heaven, we hope, on March 15, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospice in Detroit, Michigan. He was born on December 10, 1947 to Albert and Marion Simons. His final days were spent with all of his children by his side. Larry started his life as a farmer at the age of 10 with his father and worked on the family farm until twenty five years ago. He delivered sawdust to local horse farms and in later years worked for Theuts and M. L. Chartier Excavating. Hunting was a great passion for Larry. He spent his younger years coon hunting, fox hunting and deer hunting. He participated and enjoyed coyote hunting with many different groups of friends throughout the years. He received the anointing of the sick sacrament prior to his passing, in the hopes that all of his wrong doing would be absolved. Larry proudly wore the title of Huntin Pa-Pa. Larry is survived by his children; Larry "Bunt" (April) Simons, Carrie (Chris) Zobl, and Alan (Melissa) Simons. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Chase and Emma Zobl and A.J. and Ben Simons, his sisters; Suzanne (Tom) Kenyon and Nancy Eisen, along with several nieces and nephews and the mother of his children; Marsha Simons. He was preceded in death by his parents; Albert and Marion Simons and brother; James Simons.
* Previously planned public services and visitation hours have been canceled due to recent health concerns. Private family services have been conducted. Please visit our website at: www.colonialchapel.com to leave the family a message of comfort. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020