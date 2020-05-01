Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Richmond - 78, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at MediLodge of Richmond. He was born June 5, 1941, in Highland Park the son of the late Erwin and Mabel (Cotton) Haselhuhn. His marriage to Karen Fierstine was June 29, 1963, in Richmond.

Larry loved to play golf and work on old cars. Larry served in the National Guard, and he was also active in the Richmond Lions Club for 20 years. During his time in the Richmond Lions Club, he served as President and Zone Chairman, as well as organized the Club's annual golf outing for many years and started the Club's Annual Breakfast with Santa. Additionally, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian work by the Lions Club. Larry also enjoyed his years of coaching girl's softball during Richmond's summer recreation league.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 56 years, Karen, are a daughter, Kimberly Haselhuhn of Richmond; a son, Keith Haselhuhn of Imlay City; two grandchildren, Meghan (Matt) Zelensky and Brandon (Shantel) Riedel; as well as a niece, three nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathon Gallman and a sister, Shirley Sullivan.The family will have private services at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Burial will take place at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family" or the Parkinson's Foundation.

For more information visit, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020
