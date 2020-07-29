1/1
Larry Philip Furtah
Larry Philip Furtah

Marine City - Larry Philip Furtah, age 69, of Marine City, passed away July 28, 2020. He was born June 24, 1951 in St. Clair, to the late Philip and Anna Furtah. On September 25, 1971 Larry married Linda Ceder in Algonac.

Larry was General Manager of Henry's on the River, Algonac for 29 years and more recently was employed by Precision Lawn Care of East China Twp. Larry was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco Twp.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Furtah; children, Greg (Sonja) Furtah, Jessica (Shawn) Tetler, Michael (Shannon) Furtah and Brian (Lynn) Furtah; grandchildren, Zachary and Ian Tetler, Isabelle, Chloe, Cameron and Trenton Furtah, Jeramie (Tai) Mason, Julie (Michael) Joy and Jasmine Koss; great grandchildren, Remington, Mason and Reecilyn Joy; Mother in law, Betty Ceder; siblings, Ricky (Karen) Furtah, Dean (Nancy) Furtah and Patty (Wayne) Biscorner and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father in law, Henry Harry Ceder.

Visiting hours are Sunday August 2nd from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A private family service will be held Monday. Serving as pallbearers are Greg, Michael and Brian Furtah, Shawn, Zachary and Ian Tetler and Cameron and Trenton Furtah.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
