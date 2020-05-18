|
Larry R. Hamilton
Clyde Township - Mr. Larry R. Hamilton, age 72, of Clyde Township, passed away May 12, 2020, in his home, unexpectedly.
He was born on June 27, 1947, in Port Huron, to the late Joyce Dake.
Larry married Catherine Biga on August 24, 1968. Catherine preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
He was a retired Ford Motor Company employee, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping and boating.
Larry is survived by his son, Nicholas J. Hamilton, daughter, Lori R. Hamilton, granddaughters, Kaylee E. Andrews and Alyssa N. (John) Jackson, great-grandson, Elijah Jackson, several brothers and sisters in law and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Ross.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate. Burial to take place in Christian Memorial Cultural Center Cemetery, Peck.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, 11:00am until the time of services at 1:00pm in the funeral home.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to the .
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 21, 2020