|
|
Larry S. Babin
Fort Gratiot - Larry Scott Babin, 77, of Fort Gratiot, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born April 25, 1942 in Windsor, Ontario to the late Jack and Anna Babin. He married Yvonne Mills on July 1, 1961 in Windsor.
As a young man, Larry was a member of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets. In the early 1960's Larry, Yvonne and their children emigrated to Port Huron where he worked for Dictaphone Corporation. Later, he started a local business called the Stereo Sound Shop. He became president of Downtown Port Huron in the early 1970's. In the 1980's he sold insurance for Grant Moore and finally for Moore and Povenz Insurance Company. In 1985, Larry went to Haiti on a service mission with Dr. Heck and the WISH Foundation. Shortly after, he and Yvonne bought AudioVideoland in the Colonial Shopping Center. He was a marketing consultant for Denver-based G.A. Wright for over 25 years until his retirement. Larry was a long-time hospice volunteer, member of Grace Episcopal Church and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Port Huron. He was a lifelong blood donor for the Red Cross, active in local boating safety and the Port Huron Sail and Power Squadron, and an avid supporter of the annual St. Clair River Float Down. Many summer days, Larry and Yvonne could be found on the water entertaining in their pontoon boat.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Yvonne; three children, Reverend Scott (Tonie) Babin, Ronald (Michele) Babin, and Yvette (Blake) Ringsmuth; four grandchildren, Calah (Matt) Wesley, Annelia Babin, Sage Ringsmuth, and Tristan Ringsmuth; and two great grandchildren, Aiden and Remington Wesley.
Private services will be held at this time. Inurnment will be in Grace Episcopal Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or Grace Episcopal Church.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020