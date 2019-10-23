Services
Larry Vesper Obituary
Larry Vesper

Kenockee Township - 77, passed away October 23, 2019. He was born December 24, 1941, in Avoca, the son of the late Ralph and Marian (Collins) Vesper. Larry married Coleeta Kay Norris May 7, 1966. Surviving in addition to his wife Coleeta of 53 years are two sons, Randy (Molly) Vesper of Royal Oak and Scott (Kevin) Rasnick of Yale; two grandchildren, Nathan and Aliyah; and a brother, James Vesper of LaPorte, Indiana. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Vesper. The family honors the memory of Larry and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, October 27, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with a fireman's service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26 with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Julie Krauss, pastor of Avoca United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Greenwood Township. Memorials are suggested to Avoca United Methodist Church or Kenockee Township Fire Department. For information and Guest Book at, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
