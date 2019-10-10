|
Laura A. Sauber
Carsonville - Laura Ann Sauber passed away at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the presence of her husband and children.
Laura had great love for her husband and family, and was tremendously proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
She was honored to have been taken in by the Sauber family as another sister- as if they needed another! Her extended family included special cousins, many wonderful nieces and nephews, along with great friends.
Although she had no biological sisters, she shared many adventures (and nearly as many misadventures) with her 'sisters of the heart', known as the Lunch Bunch, Kathy, Cindi, Marlene and sweet departed Barb.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Lakeview Hills Golf Resort in Lexington, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, Laura's family requested that you please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, United Hospice Service of Marlette, or
Arrangements were by the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Carsonville
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019