Laura J. Tipa
1938 - 2020
Laura J. Tipa

Marysville - Laura Jean Tipa, 82, of Marysville, died Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1938 in Sanilac County to the late Clifford and Mary Mason.

Laura enjoyed embroidery and baking, and was especially known for her banana bread.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughters, Mary (Perry) Barbe and Carol (Dale) Wehner; son-in-law, Terrance Lash; six grandchildren, Tawny (Michael) Condino, Steven (Ashley) Lash, Amanda Lash (Tom Tocco), Melissa Lash (Devin Blade), Daniel (Rachel) Wehner and Trevor Wehner (Meghan Darby); 11 great grandchildren, Peytyn, Layla, Austin, Ian, Logan, Kyla, Aubrey, Deacon, Noah, Elijah and Alayiah; a sister, Linda Weaver; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Lash.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
