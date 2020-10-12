LaVern T. "Hoopie" Hoopingarner
Port Huron - LaVern T. "Hoopie" Hoopingarner, age 90, of Port Huron, passed away on October 10, 2020, at Regency on the Lake, with her family by her side.
She was born on November 15, 1929, in Tell City, Indiana to the late Albert and Alberta Gramelspacher.
LaVern was a long-time employee of St. Clair County Community Mental Health. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, St. Johns United Church of Christ and was active in the community. LaVern also modeled for Suzanne's and Sperry's. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed traveling with the Port Huron High School Big Red Marching Machine as a chaperone.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Barbara) White, daughter, LaDon White, daughter, Sharma (Thomas) Lee, 6 grandchildren, Tonya (Tammy) Black who was raised as one of her own, Tommy Black, Todd Black, Justin White, Jarrit (Devon) White and Joshua (Cassie Helene) White, 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Patricia Dalrymple, sister and brother-in-law, Doris (Phillip) Mell along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 3:00pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Visiting hours will take place from 1:00pm until the time of service at 3:00pm.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Red Cross or the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Red Cross or the Blue Water Area Humane Society.