Lawrence D. Fredendall
Port Huron - Lawrence Dean Fredendall died Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 30, 1925, to Donald R. and Mathilda (Leiran) Fredendall in the family home in Waterville, Iowa. He served in the US Army Air Corps in WWII and married Eileen M. Roberts in 1947, then resided in Port Huron until his death.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife Eileen and their children: Lawrence (Elaine), Duane (Sam), Marie (Dan) Neaton, Daniel (Martha Foley), David (Sue), Dominic (Suzanne), Martha (Brent Israel), Donald (Ruthie), Mary (David) Shoudy, and Chris (Michelle) Berberian, 28 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Eric, his parents, brothers Verdun (Fritz), Donald, and LeRoy Fredendall, sisters, Esther Revoir and Joyce Emlaw, and granddaughter Maylissa.
Being with family, especially babies, brought great joy to his life. He was a caring, humble man always focused on helping others.
A visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Home, 1525 Hancock St., Port Huron from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, with a Rosary/Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the Mass.
Lawrence's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1505 Ballentine, Port Huron. Grandchildren will be pallbearers. Military Honors will be rendered by the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Lawrence's family is grateful to caregivers, friends, and relatives who assisted with his and Eileen's care over the past two years.
Memorial donations in his memory are suggested to the St. Vincent DePaul Society and to the Blue Water Community Food Depot.
.