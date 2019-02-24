Services
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence F. Tonowski Obituary
Lawrence F. Tonowski

Croswell - Lawrence Francis Tonowski, age 84, a resident of Croswell, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron.

He was born December 18, 1934 in Detroit, son of the late Bernard and Josephine (Lawrence) Tonowski. Larry married Rachel J. MacDonald on October 31, 1959 in Detroit.

Larry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Ave Maria Parish, and Knights of Columbus #7255 Fr La Haie.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel; son, James (Michele) of Livermore, CA; 2 daughters, Catherine (Doug) Watson of Croswell, and Jayne (James Brown) Tonowski of Livermore, CA; daughter in law, Brandi Fox; 3 grandchildren, Mary (Tim) Grasak, Amber Tonowski, and James R. Tonowski; and 9 great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence E., and granddaughter, Jennifer Watson.

Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 26 at St. Denis Catholic Church, Lexington. Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Croswell.

Friends may call from 2-9 PM Monday at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell, and 10-11 AM Tuesday at the church. Rosary Services will be held 7 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
