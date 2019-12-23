|
|
Lawrence James Traub
Capac - 91, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Advantage Living Center, Armada.
He was born in Detroit, August 2, 1928, the son of the late Leo and Marie (Maly) Traub.
His marriage of 51 years to Rosamond Farhat was June 28, 1952, in Detroit. Rosamond died August 13, 2005.
Larry was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Capac and a former Capac Historical Society member. He graduated in 1946 from a Detroit Catholic school and moved a few times before settling in the Capac area in 1965. He worked as a model maker for General Motors for over 30 years before his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring old antique furniture, lamps and loved hunting, fishing, and visiting his cabin in Grayling.
Surviving are sons James and Mark (Katie) all of Brown City; two daughters and sons-in-law Cynthia and Mark Hulett of Allenton and Stacey and David Conrad of Mooresville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; Delilah (Damon), Sheba (Frank), Sarah, Rosamond, James Jr. (Shannon), Aaron (Pom), Tiffany, Cynthia, Darin; 12 great-grandchildren; Dylan, Brooklyn, Desiree, Deidra, Levi, Alexis, Mariah, Katrina, Jackson, Lincoln, Mila, Nate, and Serenity a great-great granddaughter; sister, Mildred Parent and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family honors the memory of Lawrence and invite you to visit and share memories Friday, November 27, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Noel Emmanuel Cornelio, pastor of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Capac, will officiate. Burial will be in West Berlin Cemetery, Berlin Twp.
Memorials are suggested to Capac Historical Society. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019