|
|
Lawrence O. Mason
Fort Gratiot - Lawrence Owen "Shorty" Mason, 90, of Fort Gratiot, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7, 2019.
He was born March 26, 1929 in Worth Township to the late John and Mary Mason. He married Verlyn Joyce Logan on October 27, 1947 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1996.
Lawrence was employed with Star Oil Company and was a life-long farmer. He was a very hard worker and everyone loved him. He was known for his "golden smile."
He is survived by two sons, David (Lesli) Mason and Robert J. (Renee) Mason; a daughter-in-law, Donna Mason; nine grandchildren, Larry Mason, Monica (Mark) Salvatore, Melissa (Neil) West, Danny (April) Mason Jr., Chad (Stacey) Mason, Marcey (Jason) Lockwood, Kimberly (Travis) Schott, William (Courtney) Mason, and Jessica (Andrew) Cook; thirteen great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Edna Mason.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Larry (Susan) Mason and Danny Mason; two grandchildren, Robert J. Mason Jr. and Larry David Mason Jr.; and eight siblings.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Future Farmers of America. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019