Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence O. Mason


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence O. Mason Obituary
Lawrence O. Mason

Fort Gratiot - Lawrence Owen "Shorty" Mason, 90, of Fort Gratiot, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7, 2019.

He was born March 26, 1929 in Worth Township to the late John and Mary Mason. He married Verlyn Joyce Logan on October 27, 1947 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1996.

Lawrence was employed with Star Oil Company and was a life-long farmer. He was a very hard worker and everyone loved him. He was known for his "golden smile."

He is survived by two sons, David (Lesli) Mason and Robert J. (Renee) Mason; a daughter-in-law, Donna Mason; nine grandchildren, Larry Mason, Monica (Mark) Salvatore, Melissa (Neil) West, Danny (April) Mason Jr., Chad (Stacey) Mason, Marcey (Jason) Lockwood, Kimberly (Travis) Schott, William (Courtney) Mason, and Jessica (Andrew) Cook; thirteen great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Edna Mason.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Larry (Susan) Mason and Danny Mason; two grandchildren, Robert J. Mason Jr. and Larry David Mason Jr.; and eight siblings.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Future Farmers of America. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now