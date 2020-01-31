|
Lee H. Hodge
Lakeport - Lee Herman Hodge, 69, of Lakeport, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born August 1, 1950 in Detroit to the late Gerald and Marion Hodge. He married Janet M. Touma on June 6, 1975 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.
Lee attended Port Huron Northern High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Rifle Marksman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon. Lee attended St. Clair County Community College and then was employed with Acheson Colloids retiring in 2010. He enjoyed antique car restoration, fishing, hunting, and loved animals, especially rescuing greyhounds. Lee was a parishioner at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. His family was his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Janet M. Hodge; children, Miranda Leigh Hodge (Ramsey Qaryouti) and Ryan Touma Hodge; grandson, Ramzi Lee Qaryouti; sisters, Suzanne Minock and Jean (Richard) Baier; sisters-in-law, Sharon Adams, Judy (Chuck) Zimmer, and Barbara Touma; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Hodge; parents-in-law, Dr. Emil and Rose Touma; and his beloved greyhound, Gracie.
Visitation to celebrate Lee's life will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with military honors conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Marine Corps and the St Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used for his grandson's educational fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020