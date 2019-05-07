Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Leighn "Lee" Munro Obituary
Leighn "Lee" Munro

St. Clair - Leighn "Lee" Munro, age 84, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday May 5 at Regency on the Lake, Fort Gratiot. He was born December 29, 1934 to the late Neil and Harriet Munro. Lee joined the United States Army in 1952 where he proudly served our country for 22 years, serving two tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. On August 17, 1957 he married Evon Charron. Lee enjoyed hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren. Lee proudly received the Bronze Star and Army Accommodation Medal with a V for Valor.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evon; daughters, Kathy Leverenz and Connie Munro; grandchildren, Leighann (Nick) Nunnally, Michelle (John) Hollosy; great grandchildren, Alex Hicks, Aiden Roulo, Lucas, and Parker Nunnally

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Orvil, Weyman, Lila, Delta, Jay, and Don.

A funeral service will be Thursday, May 9th at 12 noon at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service. Military Honors will be conducted prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the VFW. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 7, 2019
