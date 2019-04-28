Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Life Ministries
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Life Ministries
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland O. Smith


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leland O. Smith Obituary
Leland O. Smith

Port Huron - Leland Octavis Smith, 74, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was born July 19, 1944 in Fairmont, West Virginia to the late Savannah and Neal Smith Sr.

Leland was employed with Ford Motor company and worked in landscaping.

He leaves to mourn his passing two brothers, Neal Harry Smith and Harlus James (Armeta) Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha (Reverend James) Thomason; and a sister-in-law, Betty Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in New Covenant Life Ministries with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor David Nichols will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now