Leland O. Smith
Port Huron - Leland Octavis Smith, 74, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He was born July 19, 1944 in Fairmont, West Virginia to the late Savannah and Neal Smith Sr.
Leland was employed with Ford Motor company and worked in landscaping.
He leaves to mourn his passing two brothers, Neal Harry Smith and Harlus James (Armeta) Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha (Reverend James) Thomason; and a sister-in-law, Betty Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in New Covenant Life Ministries with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor David Nichols will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019