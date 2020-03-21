|
|
Lemuel Adrian Hoover
St. Clair - Lemuel Adrian Hoover, 84, long-time resident of St. Clair, MI surrounded by his loving wife and daughters, entered into eternal peace Feb. 10, 2020 in Chesterfield, MI. He was born on March 23, 1935.
Devoted husband to Kathleen Rinaldi, beloved father to twins Kathleen Sue and Kristine Hoover and twins Lynn (Rob) Chesebrough and Michelle Sowerby; sons Wayne, Greg and Timothy; loving papa to Jake, Joe, Connor, Chase, Nick, Paul, Wayne Jr., brother to Gary (Sue) and Sharon (Wally) Gramer. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends as he joins his dearly departed parents Lemuel and Mildred in eternal life.
Lem was a proud naval veteran of the Korean War serving 7 years both active duty and in the reserves from 1952 to 1960. He continued a life of service dedicating 31 years from 1957 to 1988 with the Detroit Fire Department retiring as Captain with honor and sacrifice to our country and to the people of the city of Detroit. He valiantly defended property and citizens during the 1967 Detroit riots and battled the great warehouse fire of 1987 where his best friend, David Lau lost his life in the line of duty.
Those who knew him would agree, he was not an idle man. He believed no job was beneath him and that no day was complete without hard work. With an admirable work ethic, he often mastered several jobs at once and also found time to enjoy life traveling to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Nova Scotia in pursuit of his other true love, big game hunting and deep sea fishing.
He has departed a true hero to many and leaves with us all the fondest of memories and all that was good in him.
Final resting place is at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan.
Naval and Detroit Fire Fighter Honor Service and celebration of Life Saturday, May 16, 2020. Honor Service, Resurrection Cemetery, 11:00 a.m.
Celebration of Life, Fern Hill Golf Club, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020