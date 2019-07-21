Leo F. O'Brien



Burtchville - Leo F. O'Brien, age 84, of Burtchville, formerly of Goodells, passed away on April 23, 2019, at Regency on the Lake. He was born October 16, 1934 in Riley Township to the late Earl and Clara O'Brien. On October 16, 1954, he married Orpha "Dottie" Carr at Our Lady of Mt Carmel in Emmet. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2016.



Leo is survived by his son Douglas (Karen) O'Brien of Port Huron, Daughters Kelly (Joe) Peace of Oakridge, TN, and Dr. Jean (Dave) Petershack of San Antonio, TX. Grandchildren Kristine (Terry) Stalker, Jeanette Dossin, Joseph (Janet) Peace, Gregory, Matthew, Declan, and Clair Petershack. Great grandchildren Nicholas and Emily Stalker, Jase and Brayden Dossin, Brandon, Eric, Tyler, and Kayden Peace. Sister-in-law Joan O'Brien.



Preceded in death by brothers: Jim (Irene) O'Brien, Tom O'Brien, Maurice (Wilma) O'Brien, Jack O'Brien, William O'Brien, Dennis (Margaret) O'Brien, and sister Kate Cone.



Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Edwards on the Lake Catholic Church. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the church.



Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium.



Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.



Memorial Tributes can be made to Solanus Casey Center or .



Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019