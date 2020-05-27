|
Leo G. Carnahan
Kenockee Township - Leo Gaylord Carnahan, 83, of Kenockee Township, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was born July 4, 1936 in Gaylord to the late Leo and Madeline Carnahan. He married Anna A. Peterson on May 11, 1957 in Lakeport. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2010 after 52 years of marriage.
Leo owned and operated Emergency Refrigeration Service for many years. He was the former Fire Chief for Kenockee Township, was a Hunter Safety Instructor and volunteer with March of Dimes. He enjoyed golfing, reading and was an avid bowler.
He is survived by his children, Timothy (Martha) Carnahan, Kevin (Chris) Carnahan, Daniel (Heather) Carnahan, Kathleen (Skip) Hall, Leo Patrick (Judy) Carnahan and Elizabeth (Tom) Fox; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; siblings, Anna Brown, Michael (Betsy) Carnahan, David Carnahan, Madeline Wilson, Dennis (Mary) Carnahan and Steven (Kay) Carnahan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
The family will have a gathering later this summer.
The family will have a gathering later this summer.
Published in The Times Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020