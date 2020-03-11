Services
Leo J. O'Connor

Leo J. O'Connor

Emmett - Mr. Leo J. O'Connor, age 92, of Emmett, passed away on March 9, 2020.

He was born on April 2, 1927, in Emmett to the late Joseph and Mary O'Connor (Wood).

Leo married Madeline M. Scheible on February 3, 1951, in Emmett.

He served honorably in the United States Army in WWII. Leo retired from the UAW Solidarity House in Detroit, was a lifetime Parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and a member of the VFW Post #5585, Knights of Columbus John F. Farrell Council. He was also the former Emmett Township Clerk from 1975-1986.

Leo is survived by his wife of 69 years, Madeline, sons, J. Patrick O'Connor, James (Mary Ann) O'Connor and Michael (Cynthia) O'Connor, daughters, Karen Perry, Janet (Robert) Butler, Diane (Robert) Upleger, Mary O'Connor, Lynne (Martin) Cirello and Maureen (Steven) Bular, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, brother, Thomas (Karen) O'Connor and sisters, Donna (Marvin) Pace, Lucille Gajda and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis, Joseph, Vincent, William, Robert and Gary, sisters, Margaret, Helen, Isabelle and Marie.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00am Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 10828 Brandon Road, Emmett. Father Tom Kuehnemund will officiate. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be 9:30am until the time of the Mass at 11:00am. Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Pallbearers will be Leo's grandchildren.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct Military Honor's along with the United States Army.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
