Leo Patrick Murphy
Port Huron - Mr. Leo Patrick Murphy, age 84, of Port Huron, passed away on April 5, 2020.
He was born in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on August 1, 1935, to the late Leo and Alice Murphy.
Leo married Ada Curtis on August 11, 1956. Ada preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Michael Patrick Murphy, Timothy (Vicki) Murphy and Kelly Jo Woodcox, 16 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Barbara) Behn, sisters-in-law, Esther Curtis and Janette Curtis.
Leo enjoyed nicknaming his grandchildren and they did the same. Calling him grump, cookie grandpa, papa and grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Wyatt and son-in-law, Phillip Woodcox.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020