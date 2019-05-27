Leon J. "Bud" Briggs



Marysville - Leon Jack Briggs, 89, of Marysville died Friday, May 24, 2019.



He was born February 2, 1930 in Detroit to the late Leon and Charlotte Briggs. He married Betty Malfait on April 12, 1958 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Huron.



Leon graduated from Marysville High School and was an active member in Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Clair. Mr. Briggs was a pattern and model maker and retired from Michigan Metal Products in 2000. He enjoyed woodworking and keeping busy.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; daughters, Melba Briggs, Denise (Russell) Dueweke, and Sharon Cross; son-in-law, Tom Williams; sisters, Charlotte DelVero and Judy Griffith; brother Bill (Barbara) Briggs; seven grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren with two on the way; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by triplet daughters, Charlotte Williams, Carol Briggs, and Cheryl Briggs; sisters Helen Bergstrom and Mae Briggs; brothers Jerry and James Briggs; brothers-in-law, Al Bergstrom and Art DelVero; sister-in-law Karen Dicer Briggs; and in-laws August and Marie Malfait.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.. The Reverend Allan Schwieger will officiate.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Dueweke, Adam Dueweke, Craig Dueweke, Shawn Harmon, Russ Dueweke, and Austin Leighton.



Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit www.marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on May 27, 2019