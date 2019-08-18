|
Leona June DeRue Daniel
East China - Leona June DeRue Daniel, age 93, of East China, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. She was born December 8, 1925 to the late Robert and Isadell Kepsel. Leona married Filman "Curley" DeRue who preceded her in death in 1983. She then married Charles Daniel Sr. who preceded her in death in 2000. Leona loved her family, her pride and joy were her 12 children, who she often referred to as her 12 diamonds. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Ruthann (John) Richie, Barb (Chuck) Daniel, John (Ginny) DeRue, David (Karen) DeRue, Ricky (Penny) DeRue, Kathy (Kieth) Liebetreu, Jerry (Jody) DeRue, Don (Brenda) DeRue, Jim (Dawn) DeRue, Teri (Tim) Weber, Tina (Nick) Heydens, Sue (Jeff) Paul; step daughter, Connie (Joe) Young; sister; Arlene Bennett, as well as 68 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her 2 sons, 3 grandsons, 1 great grandson, 2 brothers, and 2 son in laws.
A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. A memorial gathering will be on Friday, August 23 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. as well as one hour prior to Mass at church on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019