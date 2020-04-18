Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
Leonard C. Biscorner


1940 - 2020
Cottrellville Twp. - Leonard C. Biscorner, age 80, of Cottrellville Twp., passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on April 18, 2020. Leonard was born March 6, 1940 to the late Irving and Maryann Biscorner. He graduated from Marine City High School in 1958. Leonard was a gifted athlete, he played high school baseball and was one of the school's top basketball players. He continued playing basketball for many years after graduating in the City Rec League. Leonard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He was a lifetime area farmer and had a passion for farming. He also worked many years and retired from Dave Schweihofer Masonry as a laborer. When he wasn't working Leonard enjoyed spending time up north at their Rose City cabin, snowmobiling and he cherished his time shared with his family. He was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City.

On December 11, 1981 Leonard married Helen Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Helen; children, Brian (Cathy) Thomas, Brenda (Jim) DeHenau, Dan (Therese) Thomas and Stephen (Denise) Thomas; grandchildren, Aleia Thomas, Molly Thomas, Kristy (Shawn) Steinmetz, Jeanelle Hamilton (Kyle), Lindsay (Luis) Luna, Baily DeHenau, Ryan Thomas, Brandi (Brent) Welser, Brooke Thomas, Brianna Thomas, Deven (Cyro) Rossetti, Jessica Thomas (Wes), Alex D'Allura and Alaina D'Allura; 6 great grandchildren; sisters; Joanne (George) Deisz and Donna Bearden; special nephews and nieces and their families, Jerry (Marie) Warner, Damien (Faith) Warner and Brantley, Jared Warner, Cooper Warner, Emily Warner, Amy Deisz (Mike), Mark Deisz and Debbie (Brian) Ward; brother in law, John Wagner; aunt, Toot Terbush and many cousins and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his brother in law, Rodney Bearden and infant brother, Donald Biscorner.

Private family visitation and graveside services will be held. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice or the . Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
