1/1
Leonard G. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard G. Smith

Port Huron - Leonard Gerald Smith Jr, 56, of Port Huron, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Blue Water Hospice Home, surrounded by his family that loved him so much.

He was born February 17, 1964 in Port Huron to Barbara Smith and the late Leonard Smith.

Lennie attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Port Huron High School and SC4. He loved his sports and was avid in hockey, football and track and was one of the first male members of the PHHS cheerleading squad. While attending SC4, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. When his tenure with the Army was complete, he was employed as an armed security guard then with the State of Michigan as a corrections officer.

As a family, we have so many wonderful memories of Lennie, but one that is vivid in all our minds is a camping story. Lennie was the sixth of seven children, and at times could be a handful. On a camping trip we were playing, and the older siblings tied five-year-old Lennie to a tree with a jump rope and left him. Not sure how long he was tied to that tree but mom and dad noticing that he was "missing", insisted we go untie him. We thought we were doing mom and dad a favor! There are so many more but this is our favorite and he knew it!

He will be greatly missed by his mom, Barbara Smith; his sisters and brothers, Mary Lynn Stump-Privette, of Athens, Georgia, Debra Prevost and Patrick (Jodi) Smith, both of Fort Gratiot Michigan, Susan (Anthony) Abraham, of Harper Woods, Michigan, and Barbie (Jeff) Payton and David Smith, both of Port Huron, Michigan.

Lennie was a bright, fun-loving, kind and caring man. He had no children of his own but one of his greatest enjoyments was his nieces and nephews. Sporting events, recitals and birthday parties for fifteen nieces and nephews and twenty-one great nieces and nephews were a priority for Lennie. He was their biggest fan and cheerleader. He will be greatly missed by them all.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Lennie's family would like to thank the Blue Water Hospice Home for the exceptional care he was given in his final days. If you would like to make a donation in Lennie's name, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Hospice Home.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved