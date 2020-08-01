Leonard G. Smith
Port Huron - Leonard Gerald Smith Jr, 56, of Port Huron, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Blue Water Hospice Home, surrounded by his family that loved him so much.
He was born February 17, 1964 in Port Huron to Barbara Smith and the late Leonard Smith.
Lennie attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Port Huron High School and SC4. He loved his sports and was avid in hockey, football and track and was one of the first male members of the PHHS cheerleading squad. While attending SC4, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. When his tenure with the Army was complete, he was employed as an armed security guard then with the State of Michigan as a corrections officer.
As a family, we have so many wonderful memories of Lennie, but one that is vivid in all our minds is a camping story. Lennie was the sixth of seven children, and at times could be a handful. On a camping trip we were playing, and the older siblings tied five-year-old Lennie to a tree with a jump rope and left him. Not sure how long he was tied to that tree but mom and dad noticing that he was "missing", insisted we go untie him. We thought we were doing mom and dad a favor! There are so many more but this is our favorite and he knew it!
He will be greatly missed by his mom, Barbara Smith; his sisters and brothers, Mary Lynn Stump-Privette, of Athens, Georgia, Debra Prevost and Patrick (Jodi) Smith, both of Fort Gratiot Michigan, Susan (Anthony) Abraham, of Harper Woods, Michigan, and Barbie (Jeff) Payton and David Smith, both of Port Huron, Michigan.
Lennie was a bright, fun-loving, kind and caring man. He had no children of his own but one of his greatest enjoyments was his nieces and nephews. Sporting events, recitals and birthday parties for fifteen nieces and nephews and twenty-one great nieces and nephews were a priority for Lennie. He was their biggest fan and cheerleader. He will be greatly missed by them all.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Lennie's family would like to thank the Blue Water Hospice Home for the exceptional care he was given in his final days. If you would like to make a donation in Lennie's name, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Hospice Home.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com