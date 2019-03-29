|
|
Leonard Joseph Fontaine
Brigden - Leonard Joseph Fontaine - Age 71 of Brigden, passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, March 25, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Lauretta Fontaine. Father to Janette (Darryl) Fader, Joe (Josette) Fontaine and Len Fontaine. Grandfather of William Fontaine and Wade Fontaine. Survived by Jeff Cooley, Larry Fontaine, Jeremy Dove, Michael Fontaine, sisters Jessie Lush and Yvette Fontaine as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Monique, brothers Leopold, Roger and Jean-Roc Fontaine.
Family and friends will be received at STEADMAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, Brigden on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1-4pm.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00am from the funeral home. A private family interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Sarnia.
Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Sarnia Hockey Association, Port Huron Minor Hockey Association, Canadian Cancer Society or Sarnia Humane Society.
Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.steadmanbrothers.ca. Steadman Brothers 519-864-1193.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019