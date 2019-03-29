Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Fontaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Joseph Fontaine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Joseph Fontaine Obituary
Leonard Joseph Fontaine

Brigden - Leonard Joseph Fontaine - Age 71 of Brigden, passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, March 25, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Lauretta Fontaine. Father to Janette (Darryl) Fader, Joe (Josette) Fontaine and Len Fontaine. Grandfather of William Fontaine and Wade Fontaine. Survived by Jeff Cooley, Larry Fontaine, Jeremy Dove, Michael Fontaine, sisters Jessie Lush and Yvette Fontaine as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Monique, brothers Leopold, Roger and Jean-Roc Fontaine.

Family and friends will be received at STEADMAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, Brigden on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1-4pm.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00am from the funeral home. A private family interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Sarnia.

Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Sarnia Hockey Association, Port Huron Minor Hockey Association, Canadian Cancer Society or Sarnia Humane Society.

Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.steadmanbrothers.ca. Steadman Brothers 519-864-1193.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.