Leonard LaVell Howe



71 Died June 20, 2020 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI.



He is survived by his longtime companion Karen McGlaughlin of Charlotte, MI. 2 sons Jonathan (MI), Jason (Amanda) & 2 grandchildren Tyler & Rylee (GA). 2 brothers Arvil (IN) Leland (MI) and a sister Dana (MI). Niece Larissa (Christopher) Stokes & great niece Viola (TN) and Nephew Jeffery (Cynthia) Howe (IN). As well as several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother, Randy.



LaVell was a member of the 1968 class of PHNHS. He joined the Army and after discharge apprenticed with his Uncles Martin & Delbert Jackson in the tool & die trade.



A love for horses nurtured in his youth became a lifelong passion.



Short graveside service at Lakeport Cemetery on Sat., July 18 at 11:00 AM. Followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at Dorsey House at NOON.









