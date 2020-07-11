1/1
Leonard LaVell Howe
Leonard LaVell Howe

71 Died June 20, 2020 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI.

He is survived by his longtime companion Karen McGlaughlin of Charlotte, MI. 2 sons Jonathan (MI), Jason (Amanda) & 2 grandchildren Tyler & Rylee (GA). 2 brothers Arvil (IN) Leland (MI) and a sister Dana (MI). Niece Larissa (Christopher) Stokes & great niece Viola (TN) and Nephew Jeffery (Cynthia) Howe (IN). As well as several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother, Randy.

LaVell was a member of the 1968 class of PHNHS. He joined the Army and after discharge apprenticed with his Uncles Martin & Delbert Jackson in the tool & die trade.

A love for horses nurtured in his youth became a lifelong passion.

Short graveside service at Lakeport Cemetery on Sat., July 18 at 11:00 AM. Followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at Dorsey House at NOON.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeport Cemetery
