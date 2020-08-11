1/1
Leroy Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Schneider

Kimball Twp. - Leroy Schneider, age 76 of Kimball Twp., passed away August 10th surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 4th, 1944 to the late Roy and Viola Schneider of Columbus Twp.

On June 21st, 1968 he married Judy Schmidt at St. Augustine Church in Richmond. Leroy retired from TACOM in 2011. Leroy enjoyed many sports, especially watching the Detroit Tigers. He enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, playing euchre, puzzle books, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; son Jeff Schneider of Port Huron Twp.; daughter, Jody (Fred) Hayes of China Twp.; grandchildren, Courtney, Ashley, and Tyler Distelrath, Hannah Hayes, Austin and Caylee Schneider; great granddaughter, Peyton Schneider; brothers, Chester (Jean) Schneider of Houghton Lake, the late Gordie (Sue) Schneider of Lapeer; in-laws, Merle (the late Ruth) Schmidt of St. Clair, Don (Janet) Schmidt of Casco Twp. as well as several nieces and nephews.

Prayers will be said on Friday, August 14th at 11:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Thursday, August 13th from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday 10:30 to 11:30 prior to prayers at the funeral home. Following prayers on Friday, we will process to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, St. Clair. A rosary will be conducted Thursday at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 1471 E 12 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved