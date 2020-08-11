Leroy Schneider
Kimball Twp. - Leroy Schneider, age 76 of Kimball Twp., passed away August 10th surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 4th, 1944 to the late Roy and Viola Schneider of Columbus Twp.
On June 21st, 1968 he married Judy Schmidt at St. Augustine Church in Richmond. Leroy retired from TACOM in 2011. Leroy enjoyed many sports, especially watching the Detroit Tigers. He enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, playing euchre, puzzle books, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; son Jeff Schneider of Port Huron Twp.; daughter, Jody (Fred) Hayes of China Twp.; grandchildren, Courtney, Ashley, and Tyler Distelrath, Hannah Hayes, Austin and Caylee Schneider; great granddaughter, Peyton Schneider; brothers, Chester (Jean) Schneider of Houghton Lake, the late Gordie (Sue) Schneider of Lapeer; in-laws, Merle (the late Ruth) Schmidt of St. Clair, Don (Janet) Schmidt of Casco Twp. as well as several nieces and nephews.
Prayers will be said on Friday, August 14th at 11:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Thursday, August 13th from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday 10:30 to 11:30 prior to prayers at the funeral home. Following prayers on Friday, we will process to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, St. Clair. A rosary will be conducted Thursday at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 1471 E 12 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com