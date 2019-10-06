Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Lesley Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Ann Simpson


1975 - 2019
Lesley Ann Simpson Obituary
Lesley Ann Simpson

Waterford - Lesley Ann Simpson of Waterford, passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 44 years of age. Born June 8, 1975 in Toronto, Canada, the daughter of Linda Witzke, David Witzke, Jim Burke and Wendy Burke. Beloved wife of Jason for the 3 best years of his life; loving mother of Alana Zohr, Trenton Zohr, Miles LeBeau and Claudia LeBeau; dearest sister of Lisa (Rod) Hill, Lea Ann (Gregg) Raymo, Lauralee (Chad) Davis, Sean (Jaclyn) Burke and Susan (Brent) Cusher. Also survived by her father in law Richard Simpson, her grandfather Gerald Burke, her grandmother Barbara Witzke, her brother in law Chad (Michele) Simpson, several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Preceded in death by her grandparents John and Elaine Backman, grandmother Margaret Burke, grandfather Ed Witzke and mother in law Jane Edith Simpson. Lesley was a voracious reader and an adventurous chef. She loved her Waterford home, especially the koi pond out back, and when not at home, at least once a year, you could find her in the desert out west sporting a snowbird tan. Lesley proudly helped Jason overcome adversity and ultimately achieve success. A Memorial Service will be held October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME - WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Memorial visitation will be October 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to (https://alz.org/gmc) and Blue Water Safe Horizons (https://bluewatersafehorizons.org). Leave a condolence at www.coatsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
