Leslie (Les) G. Clark
Lexington - Leslie (Les) G. Clark, age 87, of Lexington, passed away on March 30, 2020. Les was a longtime resident of Lexington, MI. He passed away quietly in his home from complications due to a heart condition that he had developed in the last few years.
Les was born on March 2, 1933 to the late Wesley and Nettie (Smith) Clark. He grew up in Amador, MI. Les joined the army and served honorably in Germany as a medic. He boxed in the Golden Gloves during his youth. He was a heavy equipment operator in both Michigan and California. Les loved riding horses and shared that passion with his family. Les married Shirley Jean Lamb on March 24,1956 in Jeddo. Les loved his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who adored him. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Les was preceded in death by his brothers Allen, Harold, Gerald, Basil, Laurel, Donald and Lawrence and his sisters, Jean and Lorraine.
Les is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children Shelly (Greg) Johnson, Judy (Steve) O'Connor, and, Ken Clark, 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, sister Shirley (Clark) Stencil, sister-in-law Diane Clark, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020