|
|
Leslie Lynn Buckley
Port Huron - Leslie Lynn Buckley, 57, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 12, 2019, following a long battle with a rare cancer, Liposarcoma.
She was born February 26, 1962 in Port Huron to Thomas and Judith Jerry. She married Mark Buckley on May 25, 1991 in Port Huron.
Leslie attended Port Huron Northern High School, graduating in 1980. She went on to earn her associate degree in Nursing from SC4. She worked for Dr. Douvas at Clinic Optical. She enjoyed modeling for charity fashion shows with LA & Company, where she met her future husband, Mark Buckley. Leslie's greatest joy was being a wife and mother. She was co-leader of her daughters' Girl Scout troops, volunteered at Crull Elementary, and had a great love of animals.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Mark; three children, Jaylynn, Marlie and Thomas; her mother and 2nd dad, Judy and James Fenner; her brother, Frank Fenner; several aunts and uncles, including David and Gail Bond; brother-in-law, James (Karen) Buckley; sister-in-law, Natalie Nichols; several nieces and nephews; and her Yorkie, Gidget. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Jerry; and a sister, Lisa Martin.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Grace Episcopal Church. The Reverend Lydia Speller and Shirley Seely will officiate.
Burial will be on Monday in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Thomas Buckley, Frank Fenner, James Martin, James Buckley, Jacob Fenner, Michael Torzewski and Jackson Fenner.
Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
The family wishes to thank the Port Huron Northern Class of 1980, Mary Seely, and the many other individuals and organizations who provided a tremendous amount of help and support to Leslie's family.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019