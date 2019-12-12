Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Lynn Buckley


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Lynn Buckley Obituary
Leslie Lynn Buckley

Port Huron - Leslie Lynn Buckley, 57, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 12, 2019, following a long battle with a rare cancer, Liposarcoma.

She was born February 26, 1962 in Port Huron to Thomas and Judith Jerry. She married Mark Buckley on May 25, 1991 in Port Huron.

Leslie attended Port Huron Northern High School, graduating in 1980. She went on to earn her associate degree in Nursing from SC4. She worked for Dr. Douvas at Clinic Optical. She enjoyed modeling for charity fashion shows with LA & Company, where she met her future husband, Mark Buckley. Leslie's greatest joy was being a wife and mother. She was co-leader of her daughters' Girl Scout troops, volunteered at Crull Elementary, and had a great love of animals.

Leslie is survived by her husband, Mark; three children, Jaylynn, Marlie and Thomas; her mother and 2nd dad, Judy and James Fenner; her brother, Frank Fenner; several aunts and uncles, including David and Gail Bond; brother-in-law, James (Karen) Buckley; sister-in-law, Natalie Nichols; several nieces and nephews; and her Yorkie, Gidget. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Jerry; and a sister, Lisa Martin.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Grace Episcopal Church. The Reverend Lydia Speller and Shirley Seely will officiate.

Burial will be on Monday in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Thomas Buckley, Frank Fenner, James Martin, James Buckley, Jacob Fenner, Michael Torzewski and Jackson Fenner.

Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com

The family wishes to thank the Port Huron Northern Class of 1980, Mary Seely, and the many other individuals and organizations who provided a tremendous amount of help and support to Leslie's family.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now