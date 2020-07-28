1/1
Leslie Zavodny
Leslie Zavodny

Shelby Township - 53, of Shelby Township, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Medilodge of Sterling Heights after bravely battling a longtime illness. She was born April 9, 1967, in Port Huron, the daughter of Marshall Lohr and Christene (Willan) Olczak. Leslie worked in home health care for more than 20 years. She loved to play and have fun with her grandchildren, take long walks and be by the water. She also enjoyed writing poetry, doing arts and crafts and making Christmas decorations. She tried to encourage those around her, especially her friends at Medilodge.

Surviving are two sons, Phillip (Nicole) Olczak of Macomb Township and Thomas Sorensen (fiancé Ashley) of Shelby Township; seven grandchildren and one on-the-way, T.J., Gabriel, Eleanor, Julia, Jaime, Krystal, Sofia, and Hunter; parents, Christene and Thomas Olczak of Shelby Township and Marshall and Sue Lohr of Muskegon; her loving Grandpa Harvey (Bud) Leslie; brothers, Marshall "Marty" (Allen) Lohr II and Matthew (Marissa) Lohr; step-daughter Crystal (Lee) VanKlompenberg, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Marcus and Bobby Lohr.

The family honors the memory of Leslie and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Memorial services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Fr. Art Baranowski will officiate. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".

For information and Guest Book please visit, KaatzFunerals.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
