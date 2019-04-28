Lewis C. Secory



Port Huron - Lewis Cornelius Secory, 83, of Port Huron, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was born July 19, 1935 to the late Lewis Pierpont and Gertrude Secory. He married Lynne Polglase on July 12, 1958 in Spring Lake, Michigan.



Lew grew up in Spring Lake, Michigan and graduated from Grand Haven High School with a cherished group of lifelong friends. He attended Western Michigan University on a full football scholarship, graduating in 1961 with a Business degree. Following in his father's footsteps, he began his career with Standard Oil. He moved his family to Port Huron in 1964 then founded Secory Oil in 1968, which later became Michigan Petroleum Technologies in 2009. Lew was passionate about his work and took great pride in the integrity of his business.



He was a big-hearted, generous and humble man who loved to help people. Lew was especially known for his involvement in local sports and team sponsorship. He sponsored the Secory Flyers modified softball team for 37 years, during which time they earned three national championships. The Secory Flyers hockey team was the first Port Huron team to win the International Silver Stick Tournament. He treasured those memories and the friendships made throughout those years. Lew was inducted into the Michigan Softball Association Hall of Fame and the ASA National Hall of Fame as a sponsor. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan since his Uncle Frank played for them in the 1940s. Lew and his family made regular pilgrimages to Wrigley Field.



Lew had unwavering faith in God and was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. Most important to Lew was being with his treasured family. He especially enjoyed gatherings at the cottage. There are no words to express the gratitude they have for the constant, loving support and the example he set.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynne; three children, Lewis P. (Pam) Secory, Brad (Kristyn) Secory and Jill Secory Moore; seven grandchildren, Jessica (D.J.) Evans, Samantha Secory, Sydney Secory, Claire (Brandon) Huntoon, Evan Secory, Grant Moore and Maxwell Moore; two great grandchildren, Hayden and Taylor Evans; and many dear friends including his valued employees.



Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church. The Reverend Jason Pittman of First Presbyterian Church will officiate. Members of former Secory teams are encouraged to wear team gear for the services.



Memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.