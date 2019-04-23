Lewis J. Paterson



Lakeport - Lewis J. Paterson, 83, of Lakeport, died Saturday, April 20, 2019.



He was born February 21, 1936 in Port Huron.



Lewis was a 1954 graduate of Marysville High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was an electrician with IBEW Local #58 prior to his retirement. He was an avid gardener and fisherman who enjoyed watching John Wayne movies.



He is survived by four children, Millie (John Boyle) Paterson, Kipling (Lorrie Sanders) Paterson, Lewis Paterson, and Heather (Tony) Worden; four grandchildren, Jeremy Brown, Savannah Thibert, Katie and Joseph Dietz; two great grandchildren, Jillian and Belladonna Thibert; two brothers, David Wilton and Bob (Sharon) Brenton; a sister, Dawn (Pat) Yacques; sister-in-law, Cheryl Bigger-Rice; his former wife, Mary Paterson; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved Aunt Marg Inch.



He was preceded in death by his life partner of 37 years, Betty Gutzman; his adoptive parents, Hector Paterson and Mildred Inch; adoptive siblings, Terry Paterson and Margaret Zeros; biological parents, Lewis Maley and Phoebe MacCallum; granddaughter, Tabitha Brown; and sister-in-law, Diane Wilton.



Private services for the family will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Riverlawn Cemetery. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home.