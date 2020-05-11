|
|
Lewis Walter Radske
Port Huron - Lewis Walter Radske, 91, of Port Huron, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
He was born November 9, 1928 in Port Huron, Michigan to Frank and Alvina Radtke. He married Beverly "Bonnie" Robbins on September 26, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and enjoyed 49 years together.
Lewis went to school at McClain until the 8th grade and graduated from Marysville High School in 1948. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served as a Corporal in the Army from 1950-1952. Louie retired from Mueller Brass after 37 years and was involved in many things throughout his life. He coached minor and little league baseball in Port Huron Township for many years. He was a 5th and 6th grade boys basketball coach for St. Stephen School, coached girls powder puff football at Port Huron Catholic High School, and Indian Woods 5th grade girls basketball. Louie was a Baseball State Commissioner, Babe Ruth baseball coach, as well as started the senior Babe Ruth Baseball League for Port Huron. Louie and Bonnie started the Port Huron Central High School Booster Club and were the presidents for 6 years. Louie also ushered at St. Stephen Catholic Church for a number of years where he was a loyal parish member. Louie and Bonnie made rosaries for missionaries in Central and South America, as well as sent rosaries to Laredo and Corpus Christi Churches. Louie enjoyed his Tuesday morning breakfast and monthly card club with his siblings. One of Louie's greatest passions was watching his children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events.
Lewis is survived by his three children, Christine (Timothy) Morris, Frederick (Billie) Radske and Edward (Debra) Radske; grandchildren, Tina (Adam) Wolf, Tara (William) Seaton, Kelly Radske-Webb, Katie (Ryan) Kacafirek, Ricky (Ashley) Radske, Louis/LA Radske, Rusty (Sarah) Radske and Maritza Radske; great grandchildren, Madison, Dylan and Kassidy Seaton, Allison, Elizabeth, Katherine, Grace, Mary and Anne Wolf, Ella and Layla Webb, Josephine Frizzle, Jaxson, Juliette and Jameson Kacafirek and Kinzley Radske; his siblings, Frank Radske, Janet (Donald) Kolman, Donald (Marge) Radske; best friend and companion, Betty Barton; along with many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Radske; his parents, Frank and Alvina Radtke; brother, Eugene Radtke; and sister-in-law, Betty Radske.
A private family visitation will be held.
A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Deacon John Connors will officiate.
Pallbearers will be his sons, Frederick and Edward Radske, son-in-law, Timothy Morris and Ricky Radske, LA Radske and Rusty Radske. Honorary pallbearers will be William Seaton, Adam Wolf and Dylan Seaton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish.
The family of Lewis Radske wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Patel for caring for Lewis for 35 years, Blue Water Hospice Care for keeping him comfortable in his last days and St. Stephen Catholic Church where he attended services for over 65 years.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 11 to May 13, 2020